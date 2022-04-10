The Death Count From the COVID Jab "Is Worse Than a War" - Dr. Peter McCullough

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"[A paper] concluded that the upper bound of a confidence interval for death could be as high as 187,000 Americans losing their life after vaccination. It could be that bad."
Full Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V9hDNdob7aI