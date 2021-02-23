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Ron Wyatt's Testimony
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132 views • February 23, 2021
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http://pastorcharleslawson.org/email
Pastor Charles Lawson
C/O Temple Baptist Church
2100 Woodrow Drive
P.O.Box 5133
Knoxville, TN 37918
Phone: 865 689 4741
To comment, click on link above.
http://pastorcharleslawson.org/email
Pastor Charles Lawson
C/O Temple Baptist Church
2100 Woodrow Drive
P.O.Box 5133
Knoxville, TN 37918
Phone: 865 689 4741
To comment, click on link above.
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