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RESPUESTA A PERIODISTA POR PARTE DE NOTICIAS OCULTAS X
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16 views • May 16, 2020
Los anticuerpos de la élite global se activaron gracias a que en todo el mundo se les está cayendo a pedazos la mentira de la pandemia. En este caso, este vídeo realizado del el canal de youtube "Noticias Ocultas X" demuestra uno de tantos casos de intento de censura.
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