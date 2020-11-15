Swedish Death Sentence- Medical Kidnapping, Forced Rx & Torture: The Future of MTHFR Victims??

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One mother fights for her son's life before the prison system kills him with denial of of his disability & the essential medicine/nutrients he needs, killing him with improper diagnosis and mistreatment of his true health condition- a not so rare MTHFR gene mutation. What that means and how this is not just her story, but the possible future of a generation of individuals who's particular condition is misunderstood, misdiagnosed and straight out SUPPRESSED. Listen to her story and find out more at: www.MTHFRSupport.com