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Kay Rubacek Warns What a Communist America Will Look Like if We Continue on the Current Trajectory
The Jeff Dornik Show
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89 views • September 02, 2022

During today’s episode of The Jeff Dornik Show, Kay Rubacek and I took a deep dive into her years of research and personal experience with socialism and communism, warning viewers what America will become if we allow it to continue down this path we are on.

Rubacek is an author and filmmaker who has worked with NTF and Epoch Times, as well as a human rights activist who was arrested in China for peacefully protesting. Her new book Who are China's Walking Dead is a firsthand account of all the oppression, violence and propaganda in China from real victims and their stories.


She has also been studying brainwashing techniques that the powers-that-be are using to push their agenda. It’s important to know that the only way the enemy wins is if the people go along willingly, which is where the manipulation and brainwashing comes into play.


For more information on Kay Rubacek and to order her new book “Who Are China’s Walking Dead?”, go to https://kayrubacek.com.


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Keywords
russiapodcastcommunismdemocratsocialismchinajoe bidenmanipulationchaosbrainwashingccpchinese communist partydivisivekay rubacekfreedom first networkjeff dornikthe jeff dornik showffncommunist russia
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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