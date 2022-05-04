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Tucker Carlson interviewed by Gavin McInnes
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214 views • May 04, 2022
This indefatigable pundit from DC has already had about five careers in journalism. He is presently a cohost on Fox & Friends and the owner of The Daily Caller but he has a long history in print media and other television news shows. He started out at Esquire, New York, the New York Times and eventually got his own show on CNN called "Crossfire" (we discuss the controversy surrounding his Jon Stewart interview on the show). After leaving CNN, he started a new show called "Tucker" and left there to join Fox in 2009. Carlson sees himself as a lazy person who never lies but that seems like bullshit.
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