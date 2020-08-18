North Carolina is NOT a Swing State This Year, 3185

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup.

Between now and Nov. 3, the MSM is going to try and convince the American people that Uncle Joe Biden is going to win the election.

They will do this with lots of national polls, which mean nothing because the presidential election is not a national election. If Hillary Clinton has finally recovered from her defeat, she should now be able to explain that presidential elections are actually 51 individual elections (50 states and the District of Columbia). It is information that would have been helpful to her before Nov. 8, 2016.

The MSM will also talk a lot about how the Democrats are going to win the so-called swing states; one of those is North Carolina. A recent headline in a mainstream daily states, “Polls show N.C. ‘one of the few true tossups’”

They MSM will show a bunch of charts and diagrams and interview North Carolinians who support the Democratic candidate because they want Biden to win the 15 electoral votes up for grabs in the nation’s ninth largest state.

Here is a tip: Pundits who say North Carolina is a swing state in presidential elections doesn’t know what they are talking about. It isn’t a swing state as much as the MSM want it to be.

Swing states are states that from election to election swing back and forth between the Democratic presidential candidate and the Republican presidential candidate. North Carolina doesn’t swing.

Since voting for Richard Nixon in 1968, North Carolina has voted for the Republican presidential candidate 11 times and the Democratic candidate twice. President Jimmy Carter won it in 1976 and President Barack Obama won it by the slimmest of margins in 2008.

Obama won because he was the first black candidate from a major political party, so the black voter turnout in the state was extremely heavy. Still, Obama only won by 14,000 votes out of 4.3 million cast.

Carter, a peanut farmer from the neighboring state of Georgia, was the first Southerner to win since the Civil War. In both cases the Democratic presidential candidate had a particular appeal to North Carolina voters that had nothing to do with party or politics.

Biden, a professional politician from Delaware, has no such special appeal to North Carolina voters.

President George H.W. Bush won North Carolina when he lost to President Bill Clinton in 1992 and Sen. Bob Dole, who set some kind of record for running a lousy campaign, won the state when he lost to Clinton in 1996.

Sen. Mitt Romney won North Carolina in 2012 when he lost to Obama.

President George W. Bush won North Carolina twice, including when he lost the national vote to Al Gore in 2000.

One factor that causes the MSM to be so wrong about North Carolina is that they focus on the cities – Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and Greensboro. All are heavily Democratic. But the state has more rural voters than urban voters.

North Carolina went for Trump in 2016 and there is no reason to think that North Carolina – with two Republican senators, 10 out of 13 Republican congressional representatives, and Republican majorities in the state House and Senate – would vote for Biden.

The thing to remember is that to call North Carolina a swing state, you have to ignore history – something the MSM has no trouble doing if it fits with their agenda.



I’m still reporting from just outside the citadel of American freedom. Good day.