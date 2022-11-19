Welcome To Proverbs Club.Warriors And The Self-Controlled.
Proverbs 16:32 (NIV).
32) Better a patient person than a warrior,
one with self-control than one who takes a city.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Warriors are brave and heroic.
The Vigilant can be even greater.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p82kbf8
#better #patient #person #warrior #self-control #takes #city
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.