An Official Report Confirmed that the $16 Billion US Aircraft Сarrier was Badly Damaged and Disabled

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A spokesman of the Iranian Military Department officially declared that after the attack by the Iranian Navy, the damage to the American aircraft carrier turned out to be so serious that the US Central Command decided to withdraw this ship from the Middle East and send it back to the United States for further repairs. ......................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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