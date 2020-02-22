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God's Garden: The Mystery of the Universe Explained
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133 views • February 22, 2020
Earth is God's garden... but what have we done with the gift we've been given? The earth was meant to be a place of love and beauty forever, but human greed and selfishness changed all that. Now, humanity and the earth God gave them risk total destruction. Can humanity be saved? Can the earth be restored? This could be the most important video you ever watch.
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