Duke Nukem Forever (unreleased 1996 protype)

It turned out that Duke Nuke Forever started its development as a side-scrolling run'n'gun, similar to Abuse. This videos shows footage from four builds of the game which have been leaked in 2022.
Duke is controlled with the mouse and the keyboard. He can jump, duck, roll and climb (the latter is not fully working). He can shoot in all directions, you aim by moving a crosshair over the screen with the mouse.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.