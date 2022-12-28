Create New Account
Duke Nukem Forever (unreleased 1996 protype)
FuerstBitmarck
Published 17 hours ago

It turned out that Duke Nuke Forever started its development as a side-scrolling run'n'gun, similar to Abuse. This videos shows footage from four builds of the game which have been leaked in 2022.

Duke is controlled with the mouse and the keyboard. He can jump, duck, roll and climb (the latter is not fully working). He can shoot in all directions, you aim by moving a crosshair over the screen with the mouse.

Keywords
shootemuprunngun3drealmsduke nukem

