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24 février 2022 : L'annonce de l'opération militaire dans le Donbass par Vladimir Poutine (version complète)
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10 views • February 25, 2022
Le président russe Vladimir Poutine a annoncé, tôt le 24 février, le lancement d'une opération militaire visant à porter secours aux Républiques populaires autoproclamées de Donetsk et Lougansk.
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKIIm2ucrXY, publiée par RT France https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqEVwTnDzlzKOGYNFemqnYA
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TKIIm2ucrXY, publiée par RT France https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCqEVwTnDzlzKOGYNFemqnYA
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