Hells angel mother Theresa

HELL'S ANGEL

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Noted atheist Christopher Hitchins broke this story in 1994 claiming that Mother Theresa was not the saint she claimed to be.



Her houses of the dying were cesspools of death and agony, her own Catholic order has been involved in multiple child trafficking scandals, yet she remains the epitome of what it means to be a saint and no one can deny it. (Much like Helen Keller or Anne Frank)



Outside of her third world death cults, Mother Theresa carried dubious "business" connections which included Baby Doc Duvalier, the Haitian dictator, Saving’s and Loan criminal Charles Keating, and Robert Maxwell, the father of Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.



Mother Teresa also opened her Home for Infant Children in Washington D.C. with none other than Hillary Clinton. This "orphanage" was closed very quietly in 2012.

-Missionaries of Charity nun arrested and accused of child trafficking.

-Mother Theresa's charity investigated for child trafficking