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THE GDL WILL CURBSTOMP 'BARBIEHEIMER' UPON RELEASE 🥸 IN MINECRAFT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
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29 views • July 20, 2023

Thumbnail: https://themindsjournal.com/news/what-is-the-buzz-about-barbieheimer/


Barbie. Oppenheimer. Barbenheimer. It’s more than a meme. It’s a legend. Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer premiering on the same day in July 2023 is the perfect opportunity to compare these two wildly different films, and in doing so actually uncover some surprising similarities between the movies and the film-makers behind them.


Get ready for BARBENHEIMER...to BOMB SPECTACULARLY 😁😂😃😅😆😎🤓💥


🎞️ BARBIE (also known as Barbie: The Movie) is a 2023 fantasy comedy film directed by Greta Gerwig. Based on the Barbie fashion dolls by Mattel, it is the first live-action Barbie film. The film stars Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, who go on a journey of self-discovery after their expulsion from the utopian Barbie Land. Appearing in supporting roles are America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. 🎞️


🎞️ OPPENHEIMER is a 2023 epic biographical thriller film written, produced, and directed by Christopher Nolan. It is based on the 2005 biography American Prometheus by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin about J. Robert Oppenheimer, the theoretical physicist who helped develop the first nuclear weapons on the Manhattan Project. The film stars Cillian Murphy as the title character, with a supporting ensemble cast including Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh. 🎞️


🔵 Don’t forget to SUSBCRIBE if you liked the video – it helps more than you know 🔵


▶️ If you liked this video, try this one out next:


 • Why IMAX Beat 3D ...

▶️ Or watch this playlist for more of my in-depth movie analysis:


 • In-depth movie an...


FOLLOW PENTEX ON EVERYTHING, EVERYWHERE, ALL AT ONCE


☑️ Twitter https://twitter.com/PentexP (mostly for James Bond chat)

☑️ Letterboxd https://letterboxd.com/PentexPenguin To prove I watch other movies besides LOTR, James Bond and Star Wars

☑️ Instagram https://instagram.com/pentexfromyoutube (for brief movie reviews and wider channel updates)


MUSIC


🎵 https://www.bensound.com/free-music-f... - License codes: RKLQWOUKMYYP2ZT / GWUAR2LZWGMVZ0LR / BZA3TN3AC6QDODJO 🎵


SOURCES


Barbie teaser trailer -


 • Barbie | Teaser T...

Barbie Main trailer -


 • Barbie | Main Tra...

Barbie Official trailer 2 -


 • BARBIE Official T...

Barbie Official trailer 3 -


 • BARBIE Official T...


Oppenheimer – Opening Look -


 • Oppenheimer | Ope...

Oppenheimer – Official trailer -


 • Oppenheimer | Off...

Oppenheimer – New trailer -


 • Oppenheimer | New...


Artwork in this video:


Destroyer of Barbie Worlds artwork by Neil Butler Art - https://twitter.com/nbutler_art

Rafael Caban - https://www.instagram.com/p/CuQALM7JdbS/

ThatTallGinger - https://twitter.com/ThatTallGinger/st...


BARBENHEIMER President website: https://www.barbenheimer.com/


Behind the scenes:


Margot Robbie Takes You Inside The Barbie Dreamhouse | Architectural Digest -


 • Margot Robbie Tak...

Oppenheimer | Shooting For IMAX –

Keywords
minecraftgdl4lifebarbieheimercurbstomp
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