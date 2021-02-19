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The Crowhouse : The Covid Scamdemic - A Blatant and Obvious Fraud
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81 views • February 19, 2021
Max Igan - The Crowhouse - February 19th, 2021.

“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell

Virologist Examines 1,500 "Covid positive" Tests to find Influenza A and B:
https://www.facebook.com/melissa.hoodocallaghan/videos/3737189153025406/

Alleged Sourse of Victoria New Outbreak has been Closed for 10 Months:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTBODkjDFgM&;feature=youtu.be

New COVID-19 variants raise renewed concerns over a potential third wave across Canada
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-new-covid-19-variants-raise-renewed-concerns-over-a-potential-third/

VAERS Covid Vax Records
https://vaxpain.us/?fbclid=IwAR0Zklwg60tZMUm2DvWNu9XvVzyq_KMfNHvq1NthJxKujcsT9dVcLrIHgGw

VAERS COVID REPORTS
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?fbclid=IwAR3AHMM7qr6HJMTFb2Nre72h-QI9WJPH3EZ83dTNW77EKUFTSdVxrba3rcY

Report: Nearly 1,200 Dead Following COVID Vaxx In US In Less Than 2 Months
https://beforeitsnews.com/healthcare/2021/02/more-media-blackout-report-nearly-1200-dead-following-covid-vaxx-in-us-in-less-than-2-months-cdc-you-need-to-know-these-are-safe-effective-2539733.html

CDC Witholding Information: 1,170 DEAD Following COVID Injections – Almost Twice as Many Deaths as Found in VAERS
https://theduran.com/cdc-witholding-information-1170-dead-following-covid-injections-almost-twice-as-many-deaths-as-found-in-vaers/

University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread
https://alachuachronicle.com/university-of-florida-researchers-find-no-asymptomatic-spread/

From Rome - The Vaxx is a trap!
https://fromrome.info/2021/02/14/the-vaxx-is-a-trap/

36-Year-Old Doctor Dies After Second Dose of COVID Vaccine
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctor-dies-second-dose-covid-vaccine/

Farmers warn Australia is on the brink of a food crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=K_QswUrT5co

Israel Gives Fauci $1 Million Cash Prize For ‘Defending Science’ Against ‘Uninformed Opposition’
https://nationalfile.com/israel-gives-fauci-1-million-cash-prize-for-defending-science-against-uninformed-opposition/

Inside CSL, where Australia's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are being made
https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2021-02-12/covid-19-vaccine-oxford-astrazeneca-adenovirus-csl-manufacturing/13140104

Facebook news ban stops Australians from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/facebook-news-ban-stops-australians-from-sharing-or-viewing-australian-and-international-news-content/ar-BB1dLO6p?ocid=msedgntp

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is accused of acting like Kim Jong-un
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/facebook-boss-mark-zuckerberg-is-accused-of-acting-like-kim-jong-un/ar-BB1dMijB?ocid=msedgntp

ReIgnite Democracy:
https://mobile.twitter.com/reignitedemaust/status/1361970653327335429?prefetchtimestamp=1613562630522

Hastings & Rye Community Co-operative
https://www.hrcoop.co.uk/

Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe

ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/

Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf

"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa

"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire

Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/wzGujyS5DYXn/
The Crowhouse

Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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