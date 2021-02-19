The Crowhouse : The Covid Scamdemic - A Blatant and Obvious Fraud

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“The past was erased, the erasure was forgotten, the lie became the truth." - George Orwell
Virologist Examines 1,500 "Covid positive" Tests to find Influenza A and B:
https://www.facebook.com/melissa.hoodocallaghan/videos/3737189153025406/
Alleged Sourse of Victoria New Outbreak has been Closed for 10 Months:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JTBODkjDFgM&;feature=youtu.be
New COVID-19 variants raise renewed concerns over a potential third wave across Canada
https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-new-covid-19-variants-raise-renewed-concerns-over-a-potential-third/
VAERS Covid Vax Records
https://vaxpain.us/?fbclid=IwAR0Zklwg60tZMUm2DvWNu9XvVzyq_KMfNHvq1NthJxKujcsT9dVcLrIHgGw
VAERS COVID REPORTS
https://www.openvaers.com/covid-data?fbclid=IwAR3AHMM7qr6HJMTFb2Nre72h-QI9WJPH3EZ83dTNW77EKUFTSdVxrba3rcY
Report: Nearly 1,200 Dead Following COVID Vaxx In US In Less Than 2 Months
https://beforeitsnews.com/healthcare/2021/02/more-media-blackout-report-nearly-1200-dead-following-covid-vaxx-in-us-in-less-than-2-months-cdc-you-need-to-know-these-are-safe-effective-2539733.html
CDC Witholding Information: 1,170 DEAD Following COVID Injections – Almost Twice as Many Deaths as Found in VAERS
https://theduran.com/cdc-witholding-information-1170-dead-following-covid-injections-almost-twice-as-many-deaths-as-found-in-vaers/
University of Florida researchers find no asymptomatic or presymptomatic spread
https://alachuachronicle.com/university-of-florida-researchers-find-no-asymptomatic-spread/
From Rome - The Vaxx is a trap!
https://fromrome.info/2021/02/14/the-vaxx-is-a-trap/
36-Year-Old Doctor Dies After Second Dose of COVID Vaccine
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/doctor-dies-second-dose-covid-vaccine/
Farmers warn Australia is on the brink of a food crisis
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&;v=K_QswUrT5co
Israel Gives Fauci $1 Million Cash Prize For ‘Defending Science’ Against ‘Uninformed Opposition’
https://nationalfile.com/israel-gives-fauci-1-million-cash-prize-for-defending-science-against-uninformed-opposition/
Inside CSL, where Australia's Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines are being made
https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2021-02-12/covid-19-vaccine-oxford-astrazeneca-adenovirus-csl-manufacturing/13140104
Facebook news ban stops Australians from sharing or viewing Australian and international news content
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/facebook-news-ban-stops-australians-from-sharing-or-viewing-australian-and-international-news-content/ar-BB1dLO6p?ocid=msedgntp
Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg is accused of acting like Kim Jong-un
https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/australia/facebook-boss-mark-zuckerberg-is-accused-of-acting-like-kim-jong-un/ar-BB1dMijB?ocid=msedgntp
ReIgnite Democracy:
https://mobile.twitter.com/reignitedemaust/status/1361970653327335429?prefetchtimestamp=1613562630522
Hastings & Rye Community Co-operative
https://www.hrcoop.co.uk/
Requiring the use of COVIDSafe
https://www.fwc.gov.au/general-protections-benchbook/workplace-rights-protections/requiring-the-use-covidsafe
ONE GREAT WORK NETWORK
https://onegreatworknetwork.com/
Notice of Estoppel (42 Questions)
https://thecrowhouse.com/Documents/Estoppel%20Notice.pdf
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn - 200 Years Together pdf:
https://anonfiles.com/nfL394U3o6/twohundredyearstogetheruncensored_pdf
"The illusion of freedom will continue for as long as it's profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will take down the scenery, move the tables and chairs out of the way, then they will pull back the curtains and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater." - Frank Zappa
"So long as the people do not care to exercise their freedom, those who wish to tyrannize will do so; for tyrants are active and ardent, and will devote themselves in the name of any number of gods, religious and otherwise, to put shackles upon sleeping men." - Voltaire
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/wzGujyS5DYXn/
The Crowhouse
Support The Crowhouse: https://www.patreon.com/maxigan
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