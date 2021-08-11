ENOCH POWELL. RIVERS OF BLOOD! IMMIGRATION, SOCIALISM AND LOSS OF NATIONAL IDENTITY IN 1960/70S UK

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The Speech: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSKCBMKd-ag&;t=3s
Powell explains on Cavett: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7Zfvcb3mWI
Powell and an early liberal/sjw.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MEPtyb9OHP8
Britain was already moving to a Welfare State: https://www.thoughtco.com/creation-of-britains-welfare-state-1221967
Britain;s Economic History: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Economic_history_of_the_United_Kingdom#1960%E2%80%931979:_the_Sixties_and_Seventies
Enoch Powell: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enoch_Powell