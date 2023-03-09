Create New Account
Paul Duncan, former Notre Dame lineman, drops dead at 35 during daily run. Cardiac arrest (Jul 2022)
310 views
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago |
"Paul Duncan, a former offensive lineman who played at Notre Dame and who briefly spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, died after going into cardiac arrest while on a run in his Georgia neighborhood, according to an Instagram message posted by his wife, Ellen. He was 35.

"According to the message, Duncan, who leaves behind a wife and two young daughters, went into cardiac arrest during a July 15 run and was pronounced brain dead the next day."

https://nypost.com/2022/07/22/paul-duncan-former-notre-dame-lineman-dead-at-35/

Announcement of Paul's death by Notre Dame Football:
https://twitter.com/NDFootball/status/1549556329764847616

SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5HG30FOWwbM

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
deathnotre damepaul duncan

