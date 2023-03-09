Paul Duncan, former Notre Dame lineman, drops dead at 35 during daily run. Cardiac arrest (Jul 2022)

"Paul Duncan, a former offensive lineman who played at Notre Dame and who briefly spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos, died after going into cardiac arrest while on a run in his Georgia neighborhood, according to an Instagram message posted by his wife, Ellen. He was 35.

"According to the message, Duncan, who leaves behind a wife and two young daughters, went into cardiac arrest during a July 15 run and was pronounced brain dead the next day."

Announcement of Paul's death by Notre Dame Football:

