© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ukraine Update June 8, 2022
Follow
3
Share
Report
190 views • June 08, 2022
SITREP & events in Donbass, Ukraine -"200 thousand fighters somehow mysteriously disappeared from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and no one will say where they are today." - former deputy head of the US European Command, Lieutenant General Stephen Twitty
Liquidation of the Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the Zaporozhye region. During the fighting, two fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed, one was wounded and taken prisoner.
Court session takes place in Donetsk on the case of British mercenaries Aiden Aslin, Sean Pinner and Moroccan Ibrahim Saadoun, who are accused of terrorist activities in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic.
Liquidation of the Ukrainian reconnaissance group in the Zaporozhye region. During the fighting, two fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were killed, one was wounded and taken prisoner.
Court session takes place in Donetsk on the case of British mercenaries Aiden Aslin, Sean Pinner and Moroccan Ibrahim Saadoun, who are accused of terrorist activities in the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.