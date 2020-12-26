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WAIT A SECOND! WHAT'S GOING ON HERE? [2020-12-24] - BRIAN YOUNG (VIDEO)
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297 views • December 26, 2020
BRIAN YOUNG does a great job on this video. The NWO DEMONrats consisting of the Puppet Politicians and Medical Mafia bigwigs taking shots like DR. TONY FAUCI, VP MICHAEL PENCE, and many others are not taking an mRNA DNA/Gene Changing GMO Vaccination - THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE GUARANTEE, not a guess. The Sheeple eat this kind of shit up and are unaware THERE IS NO TRUTH ON MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEWS. Never a close-up of the actual vaccination, they always show up with a preloaded syringe so you don't see the bottle or the box. Nobody knows what is actually in the syringe (YOU DO KNOW THESE PEOPLE ARE PATHOLOGICAL LIARS, DON'T YOU?). It could be a fake syringe with a retractable needle like the ones used in Hollywood movies, the person giving the shot always blocks the view, and there is never a close-up of anything. If there is liquid in the syringe, it could be a simple saline solution or liquid vitamins, but it sure the hell isn't the experimental Covid mRNA DNA/Gene Changing GMO Vaccination that they are giving everyone else. Often you never see the actually push on the plunger, and they don't show you the needle is in fact now empty. DO NOT FALL FOR THE ACTING AND THEATER, MOST OF THESE PEOPLE ARE CRISIS ACTORS AND ROLE PLAYERS, these NWO ASSHOLES are not taking a shot of a dangerous experimental drug like they are pushing onto the masses and citizen slaves. One time they show the nurse using the same needle to give more than one shot, so I guess the so-called Novel Flu Virus isn't too contagious. haha Here we see DR. TONY FAUCI pretending to get a vaccination in his LEFT SHOULDER, but later that day while wearing his same shirt and tie forgets he took the shot in his LEFT SHOULDER and signifies his RIGHT SHOULDER (where he thought he got the shot) is sore. They can't keep their "stories and lies" straight and forget what they did during their FAKE/STAGED event, but the Truthers that are actually doing research, quickly catch all their fakery. WAKE UP PEOPLE, DO NOT TAKE THE COVID19 mRNA Gene Changing GMO Vaccination under any circumstances. Once you get stuck, the DNA damage is permanently done, and you will from that point on be a Genetically Modified Organism (GMO).
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Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
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Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO
[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
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[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Brian Young at HighImpactFlix
https://www.highimpactflix.com
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major
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