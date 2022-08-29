Dr. Mary Holland & Reiner Fuellmich At The 75th Anniversary Of The Nuremberg Code

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Shabnam Palesa Mohamed interviews Dr. Mary Holland, President of the Children's Health Defense (CHD), and attorney Reiner Fuellmich at the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code in Nuremberg, Germany.
More interviews at The Nuremberg Code 75th Anniversary: https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/nuremberg-75-chd-tv-exclusive-interviews