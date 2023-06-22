Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep. Comer's Sources: The DOJ, FBI & IRS were told to stand down on Biden criminal activity
channel image
GalacticStorm
2037 Subscribers
Shop now
45 views
Published Thursday

Rep. Comer says his sources tell him that the DOJ, FBI & IRS were told to stand down because they never thought the Republicans would control the House. Comer says they are bringing people in for depositions that will “tell the story of what role Joe Biden played in this.”



https://twitter.com/TheStormRedux/status/1671697213783699458?s=20

Keywords
white houseccpbiden crime familybiden regimeinfluence peddling schemecongress investigation

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket