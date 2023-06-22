Rep. Comer's Sources: The DOJ, FBI & IRS were told to stand down on Biden criminal activity

Rep. Comer says his sources tell him that the DOJ, FBI & IRS were told to stand down because they never thought the Republicans would control the House. Comer says they are bringing people in for depositions that will “tell the story of what role Joe Biden played in this.”
https://twitter.com/TheStormRedux/status/1671697213783699458?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.