Paranormal Stuff Occurring Ghost Demon Demonic Alien Paranormal Unexplained Unsolved ?

A lot of paranormal stuff occurring around me some good mostly evil though. I caught a demonic entity on camera. I tried putting the video up on liveleak but they did not allow me to upload. I also put the video on Facebook but they blurred the video.



Its right at the bottom so make sure the play bar is not showing or it will cover it. Need brighten screen, enlarge, and, play back at slow speeds. It shows up about 5 sec into video. It helps if you play back and watch several times you can then clearly see it.



Ephesians 6:12 For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.