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The Sleepers Say 'The Lord Delayeth His Coming' But The Lord Come As A Theif In The Night [08.08.2021]
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11 views • August 10, 2021
Greetings from God the Father and the Lord Jesus Christ.
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38??????), reach me at [email protected]
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
1,523 views Aug 8, 2021
TruthFlix
14.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/__lowlJ6C5c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
If you believe Jesus Christ Is the Son of God and want to be baptized In his name for the Remission of Sins (Acts 2:38??????), reach me at [email protected]
Age-restricted video (based on Community Guidelines)
1,523 views Aug 8, 2021
TruthFlix
14.2K subscribers
https://youtu.be/__lowlJ6C5c
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpl17h3Rdsyok_ZdGNYwb7Q
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