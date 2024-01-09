The Dirty War on the NHS -- Health as a Luxury When Greed Takes over Health Systems -- A John Pilger documentary (MMXIX (2019))

The Dirty War on the NHS was first broadcast in Britain on the ITV Network on 17 December, 2019. It was shown following the general election that saw Boris Johnson become the corporate "prime minister" - even though the future of the NHS was a major issue in the campaign.

The remarkable prescience of the film became clear when the COVID pLandemic struck, and the NHS, "crippled by bed shortages", the starvation of resources and accelerating privatization, "could not cope". This was the film's warning - a warning also delivered in 2016 when a full 'drill' for a pandemic showed the NHS would barely survive such an emergency. The corporate "politicians" and managers did nothing; the report of the results of the drill was suppressed.





The ideological assault on the world's first public health service continued at the height of the Cov-ID crisis with inept private firms given lucrative contracts for PPE and mass "testing". The Health Secretary, Matt Hancock, an arch globalist puppet privatizer, announced in August 2020 that in future most GP consultations would be be online. Hancock's association with the tech company, Babylon Health, is dealt with in The Dirty War.





The film's website is www.thedirtywaronnhs.com





The following review by Jean Shaoul appeared on the World Socialist Website -www.wsws.org/en/articles/2019/12/10/dirt-d10.html





