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Best COVID treatment to date by far!
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
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386 views • December 09, 2020
Peak Prosperity, December 8, 2020

The data is 100% in agreement: All studies show a clinical benefit for use of Ivermectin. It works as a pre-exposure prophylaxis, post exposure prophylaxis, and when given to both early and late hospitalized patients.

Early, late, pre and post! 100% of the time it works every time! [play on Anchorman quote there]

As importantly, one study shows a profound improvement in the symptoms for the "long haul" Covid sufferers, for which no other treatments seem to have worked.

If you think you've been exposed, or have been exposed, or work in a high risk situation, or you have Covid symptoms, or you are a long haul sufferers, the data is clear: take Ivermectin immediately.

The sooner the better. As is always true of an antiviral. Or antibiotic. That should be crystal clear to everyone except the designers of the tragic RECOVERY trial in the UK, and various W.H.O. study designers. They seem to be a bit dense on the topic for *cough$$$*cough some unknown reason$.

If your health provider won't provide Ivermectin, then go elsewhere. You have a quack, or a slow learner on your hands, not an up-to-date doc.

Links:

Ivermectin Meta Data

ivmmeta.com/

Meta Review of Ivermectin (Pre-Print) – This is MEGA IMPORTANT!

osf.io/wx3zn/

Ivermectin in Mexico

sie7edechiapas.com/post/repartir%C3%A1n-10-mil-kits-con-ivermectina-para-combatir-covid-19-en-tuxtla

Ivermectin in Romania

smartradio.ro/covid-19-ivermectina-medicamentul-cu-eficienta-de-pana-la-90-ignorat-de-autoritatile-din-domeniul-medical/

Peak Prosperity

https://www.peakprosperity.com/
https://www.facebook.com/pg/PeakProsperityDotCom/
https://www.youtube.com/c/PeakProsperity/
https://twitter.com/chrismartenson
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treatmentcovid19ivermectinchris martenson
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