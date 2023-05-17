Emergency Powers: 8 Stages of Tyranny

Once they get new powers for one “emergency” or another - they don’t give them back, at least voluntarily. And even when they stop using them - it’s just until the next time.
Path to Liberty: May 17, 2023
