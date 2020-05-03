Romans 11:17-32 MERCY

MERCY! The Gospel Continues To Be Offered To All People, Jews and Gentiles.



Matthew 15:21-28 A Gentile Shows Her Faith



Chapters 9-10 Paul Emphasized Salvation Through Faith



Problem For Jews – Believed Keeping Rules and Regulations Was the Way of Salvation



Solution – Paul in Romans 10:9-10 Demonstrates That Salvation is the Result of Confessing Christ as Savior and Believing That His Sacrifice Was All One Needed To be Made Right With God



Universal Inclusion – God Will Accept Anyone Who Called Out to Him (Romans 10:13) This is NOT Universalism



Chapter 11 The Jews Stubbornness and God’s Longsuffering

Faithful Remnant – Faithful Israelites Would and Will Embrace God’s Grace (Romans 11:5-6)



One Door Closes Another Opens – the Jews Rejection Opens the Door For Gentiles



Jealousy– In Time, God’s Work Among the Gentiles Would Convince Israel to Come Back to God On His Terms and Not Theirs



A New Tree – A Tree With Both Natural Branches (Jewish) and Wild Branches (Gentiles) Saved Through Jesus Christ As Lord and Savior