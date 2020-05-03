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Romans 11:17-32 MERCY
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11 views • May 03, 2020
MERCY! The Gospel Continues To Be Offered To All People, Jews and Gentiles.
Matthew 15:21-28 A Gentile Shows Her Faith
Chapters 9-10 Paul Emphasized Salvation Through Faith
Problem For Jews – Believed Keeping Rules and Regulations Was the Way of Salvation
Solution – Paul in Romans 10:9-10 Demonstrates That Salvation is the Result of Confessing Christ as Savior and Believing That His Sacrifice Was All One Needed To be Made Right With God
Universal Inclusion – God Will Accept Anyone Who Called Out to Him (Romans 10:13) This is NOT Universalism
Chapter 11 The Jews Stubbornness and God’s Longsuffering
Faithful Remnant – Faithful Israelites Would and Will Embrace God’s Grace (Romans 11:5-6)
One Door Closes Another Opens – the Jews Rejection Opens the Door For Gentiles
Jealousy– In Time, God’s Work Among the Gentiles Would Convince Israel to Come Back to God On His Terms and Not Theirs
A New Tree – A Tree With Both Natural Branches (Jewish) and Wild Branches (Gentiles) Saved Through Jesus Christ As Lord and Savior
Matthew 15:21-28 A Gentile Shows Her Faith
Chapters 9-10 Paul Emphasized Salvation Through Faith
Problem For Jews – Believed Keeping Rules and Regulations Was the Way of Salvation
Solution – Paul in Romans 10:9-10 Demonstrates That Salvation is the Result of Confessing Christ as Savior and Believing That His Sacrifice Was All One Needed To be Made Right With God
Universal Inclusion – God Will Accept Anyone Who Called Out to Him (Romans 10:13) This is NOT Universalism
Chapter 11 The Jews Stubbornness and God’s Longsuffering
Faithful Remnant – Faithful Israelites Would and Will Embrace God’s Grace (Romans 11:5-6)
One Door Closes Another Opens – the Jews Rejection Opens the Door For Gentiles
Jealousy– In Time, God’s Work Among the Gentiles Would Convince Israel to Come Back to God On His Terms and Not Theirs
A New Tree – A Tree With Both Natural Branches (Jewish) and Wild Branches (Gentiles) Saved Through Jesus Christ As Lord and Savior
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