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REFUND THE COPS -- GET OFF MY LAWN with Gavin McInnes & Gavin's Dad - S03E94 (Aired: Apr 6th, 2021)
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27 views • April 08, 2021
Hate crimes are not on the rise. Crimes are on the rise. You're just seeing lots of hate because it's a big element of crime and some moron decided we no longer needed the police. Also, DeSantis was framed, J-Lo's single, Khloe Kardashian is a 5, and yes, there does appear to be a lot of privilege going on, just not where they say.
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