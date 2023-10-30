Create New Account
"No Evidence Whatsoever" to support Israel's claims that Gaza's Al-Shifa Hospital Functions as a Command Center for Hamas - Norwegian Doctor, 16 Yrs Experience at Al-Shifa Hosp.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
 Israel claims that Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital functions as a command center for Hamas, while Norwegian physician Mads Gilbert, with 16 years of experience at Al-Shifa, says that there is "no evidence whatsoever" to support this claim.

If it was a military command center, I would not work there.

Democracy Now!


