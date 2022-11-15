The Fall Of FTX And The Rise Of CBDC’s Explained
The fall of FTX is giving rise to new central bank digital currencies as calls for regulations in the cryptocurrency space are now going out world wide.
In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth breaks down the FTX Ponzi scheme and how it was designed to bring about global regulation in the cryptocurrency market.
