❗️🌍🎞 The escalation of the situation in the Middle East: highlights of the week June 21—27, 2024

▪️In the Red Sea region, Ansar Allah fighters again attempted to attack civilian ships with unmanned boats and kamikaze drones. Most of the Yemeni ammunition was destroyed by Western Coalition ship group forces.



▪️Several attacks by the Houthis were successful, with one of the unmanned boats hitting the port side of the Transworld Navigator cargo ship. The vessel sustained minor damage but was able to continue on its way.



▪️Ansar Allah also reported launching a hypersonic missile at the Israeli container ship MSC SARAH V. If the information is confirmed, this would be the their farthest attack known to date.



▪️The US-British Coalition Air Force launched air strikes at Yemen in response to the Houthi attacks. The bombing targeted Ansar Allah facilities in the Al Lahiya neighborhood of Al Hudaydah city.



▪️Meanwhile, pro-Iranian proxies launched kamikaze drones at Israel's Haifa and Eilat. The drones did not reach their targets, as evidenced by the lack of air defense operations and explosions in the areas in question.



▪️In turn, the Israeli Air Force again struck the outskirts of Damascus. The strikes hit Syrian air defense positions: two people were killed and another wounded.



▪️After a long pause, the Americans attacked Syrian territory, hitting the vicinity of Abu Kamal. A truck carrying a shipment of weapons was targeted, one fighter from the Iraqi Kata'ib Sayyid al-Shuhada group died.



▪️The Israelis also hit the Arab Republic, firing artillery at targets in Quneitra province in the south of the country. Positions of Hezbollah-affiliated local groups were hit.



Source @rybar





