EP 2845-6PM NATO "GREEN LIGHTS" FIGHTER JETS TO UKRAINE.  NO PILOTS...JUST JETS  

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Appearing on Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan, Secretary of State Anthony Blinken states Poland has the “green light” from the U.S. and NATO to provide fighter planes to the Ukraine military. Secretary Blinken notes the U.S. will “backfill” Poland (terms ongoing), which means the U.S. is willing to replace each of the Polish planes with U.S. fighter jet replacements. Obviously, the industrial military complex would approve of this plan; however, who pays and what authorities of this arms deal with Poland apply?
Special Guest: Attorney Tom Renz - https://www.ohiostandsup.org/ Ohio Stands Up! describes itself as a grassroots organization composed of Ohio citizens focused on restoring the rights of Ohio’s 11.69 million residents and educating the public about the realities of COVID-19 data. The Ohio citizens group has filed a lawsuit in federal court to remove Gov. Mike DeWine's emergency health order, which was signed on March 9 and remains in place today.
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