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Brave New World Order
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10 views • December 22, 2021
the Brave New World Order is not so brave. Find me @ https://dluxnation.com sources Intro https://youtu.be/eU9eOeNR7Nw Huxley on Mike Wallace 1958 https://youtu.be/alasBxZsb40 Huxley @ Berkeley 1962 https://youtu.be/2WaUkZXKA30 Edward Bernays https://youtu.be/CAfPKaZ61qk Battle Hymn https://www.amazon.com/Battle-Hymn-Revelations-Sinister-World/dp/161296043X
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Jamie Dlux
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Jamie Dlux
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