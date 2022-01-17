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Mass Serial Killing Exposed
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378 views • January 17, 2022
COVID Jabs – “An experiment within an experiment.” Specific batches of the jab have hundreds or thousands of times the number of associated deaths. One of every 200 of the 9,500 batches are deadly! 100 new jabs are in the pharmaceutical pipeline. A spiritual and carnal battle has to be fought spiritually and carnally. Remedy and relief has already been legally and lawfully established in the U.S. It is up to the people to effect enforcement. www.hudok.info
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