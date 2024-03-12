Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Exposing Agenda 2030: Government Dependence vs. Individual Freedom
channel image
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
13 Subscribers
54 views
Published 16 hours ago

Exposing Agenda 2030: Government Dependence vs. Individual Freedom


Dive into the truth behind Agenda 2030! Learn how it aims to strip away individual liberties, making us reliant on the government. Discover the hidden agenda and how it threatens our freedom.


To follow my work and more like this go to: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/

Keywords
political analysisanalysisglobalismagenda 2030government controlsocial justicehuman rightspolitical activismpolitical agendacivil libertiessaving americaglobal governanceindividual rightsglobal initiativepolitical discoursepatriot movementgovernment dependenceindividual freedompolitical implicationspolitical transparencyfreedom advocacypolitical awareness

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket