The Incredible Approved Apparition You've Never Heard Of - Explaining the Faith

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Fr. Chris Alar
Nov 5, 2022
Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains two critically important Marian apparitions that you haven't heard about. Gietrzwald (the only approved apparition in Poland) and Pontmain (Our Lady of Hope) in France will give you a much better understanding of Mary's role in God's Kingdom.
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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXPBm-RtRBw