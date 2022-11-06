Create New Account
The Incredible Approved Apparition You've Never Heard Of - Explaining the Faith
Published 18 days ago |
Fr. Chris Alar


Nov 5, 2022


Join Fr. Chris Alar as he explains two critically important Marian apparitions that you haven't heard about. Gietrzwald (the only approved apparition in Poland) and Pontmain (Our Lady of Hope) in France will give you a much better understanding of Mary's role in God's Kingdom.


“©2022 Used with permission of the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Stockbridge, MA, USA. All rights reserved.

For more information please visit: www.Marian.org”


christianreligioncatholicfrancepolandapparitionmaryincredibleapprovedfr chris alarmariangietrzwaldpontmainour lady of hope

