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Australia's Northern Territory Imposes Lockdown ONLY For UnVaccinated Citizens [06.01.2022]
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13 views • January 07, 2022
05.01.2021 Northern Territory imposes lockout for unvaccinated residents
https://sydneynewstoday.com/northern-territory-imposes-lockouts-on-unvaccinated-residents/489289/
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/northern-territory-imposes-lockout-for-unvaccinated-residents/video/6917043b6b92eaa467bde00165d7fcd0
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/lockdown-for-unvaccinated-in-nt-covid-19-hospitalisations-jump-in-nsw/8976fc3c-3fd1-4644-82c8-20a2228fe8a8
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Northern+Territory+imposes+lockout+for+unvaccinated+residents
46,679 views Jan 6, 2022
Memology 101
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7ozdmlPp_r0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Once a penal colony, always a penal colony
https://sydneynewstoday.com/northern-territory-imposes-lockouts-on-unvaccinated-residents/489289/
https://www.skynews.com.au/australia-news/coronavirus/northern-territory-imposes-lockout-for-unvaccinated-residents/video/6917043b6b92eaa467bde00165d7fcd0
https://www.sbs.com.au/news/lockdown-for-unvaccinated-in-nt-covid-19-hospitalisations-jump-in-nsw/8976fc3c-3fd1-4644-82c8-20a2228fe8a8
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=Northern+Territory+imposes+lockout+for+unvaccinated+residents
46,679 views Jan 6, 2022
Memology 101
464K subscribers
https://youtu.be/7ozdmlPp_r0
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1X9HTMhyL4UpmjgkrN41oQ
Once a penal colony, always a penal colony
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