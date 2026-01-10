CTP (20260113 S3EJanSpecial4) Laura Nicholls - Not Horsing Around BTS/SP Video

CTP (S3EJanSpecial4) From Therapy To The Page; Healing And Horses

Exploring more of the fascinating intersection of Activism, Community Engagement, Faith / Religion, Human Nature, Politics, Social Issues, and beyond

We trace Laura’s path from therapist to writer and strategist, then dig into equine-assisted healing and the realities of domestic violence without visible bruises. Precision in words, purpose in strategy, and compassion in practice tie it all together with candid faith and practical takeaways.

• schedule update and quick merch plug

• therapist-to-writer pivot and early mentorship

• AI as grammar partner not ghostwriter

• copywriting connected to strategy and outcomes

• rebuilding a business after a women’s shelter

• discovering equine-assisted work for trauma

• science of co-regulation with horses

• telling hard stories in service to others

• domestic violence without physical marks

• systems, boundaries, and digital harassment

• faith, responsibility, and civic context

• links and contact for LauraNicholls.com





