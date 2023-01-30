Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik, Alaska Sunday 1-29-23 evening service

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Sermon by Pastor Darryl Serino at the Calvary Bible Baptist Church in Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska on Sunday evening January 29, 2023.
We invite you to join us for our services! Text 406-770-0143 for a ride to church at 1617 Okpik Street. We have services at 11 am and 6 pm on Sunday, Sunday school for kids at 1:00 pm, and teen youth group at 3:30 pm. Wednesday prayer service is at 7 pm, and Reformers Unanimous addiction recovery meetings Fridays at 7 pm. See www.rurecovery.com. We look forward to seeing you!