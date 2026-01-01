White House Drops Criminal List Meme, Epstein Files Update & SoCal Christmas Storm Warning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
n today’s December 23 news roundup, we break down multiple major stories making waves across X, Truth Social, and official White House releases. The White House posts a controversial criminal list meme, sparking widespread reaction online. President Trump hosts an entertainment event, while thousands of additional pages tied to the Epstein files are released, raising new questions. I also cover a Southern California Christmas storm update, including heavy rain, wind advisories, and official stay-off-the-roads warnings impacting the region. Additional topics include: • Reports surrounding Adam the Woo’s death • A full walk-through of yesterday’s news feed from X (12/23) • The official White House Christmas photo • Updates directly from Truth Social and X This channel delivers faith-based, calm, credible reporting, focused on truth over narratives, with a strong Los Angeles and Southern California lens. 📌 Subscribe for daily breaking news, real-time updates, and honest coverage without the spin.