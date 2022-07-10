Elon Musk’s Team Pumps Breaks on Twitter Deal Again

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https://gnews.org/post/pquwcbbe
07/08/2022 Fox business: Elon Musk’s team has reportedly stopped discussions about funding his $44 billion Twitter takeover. He’s threatening to walk away from the deal if Twitter cannot prove that less than 5% of daily active users are spam accounts.