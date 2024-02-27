ALEX JONES [3 of 4] Tuesday 2/27/24 • MAX KEISER - EL SALVADOR, BUKELE, BITCOIN, NEWS & ANALYSIS • Infowars

EMERGENCY TUESDAY BROADCAST! PRESIDENT MACRON PREPARES FRENCH POPULATION FOR DIRECT WAR WITH RUSSIA, SAYS NATO READYING INVASION OF UKRAINE!

Meanwhile, Canada is pressuring vaccine-injured citizens to be euthanized by the state! Jones will also cover the bombs detonating outside Republican lawmakers’ homes, white powder and death threats to Donald Trump Jr. and more!

Also, eccentric journalist/investor Max Keiser joins today’s broadcast to cover the many angles of our rapidly deteriorating world as well as the silver lining of The Great Awakening!





