Woman's heart destroyed by VAXX poison induced MYOCARDITIS
The Prisoner
Published Monday

https://twitter.com/tulloch1978/status/1784526192185368742

Hello Dave @tulloch1978 California: Florencia Tarque, 29-Year-Old Model Says Cardiologists Believe Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine Led to Her Heart Attack. "I played sports my whole life. No health issues. WTF." "I am ANGRY. I am angry because i had to get the JAB in order to travel to keep my JOB."

3:12 AM · Apr 28, 2024

###

Blind Willie Johnson - Dark was the night...

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=BNj2BXW852g

Mirrored - bootcamp


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

californiapfizerflorencia tarque

