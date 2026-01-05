The moment of a failed launch of the Igla MANPADS by Venezuelan military against American helicopters during a battle at the Fuerte Tiuna base during Operation "Absolute Resolve".

Trump stated that the elections in Venezuela will take place when the right moment comes for them.

According to him, the United States is currently effectively governing the republic. Moreover, the US President added that American oil companies want to work in Venezuela.

Also, Trump declared that he does not believe in a drone attack on Putin's residence. When asked by the press why he had previously condemned Kiev for the attack, Donald replied that at that moment "he knew nothing and heard about it for the first time".

Cuba announced the deaths of 32 of its fighters in Venezuela as a result of the American operation to kidnap Maduro.

The President of Colombia is confident that the people will protect him if Trump authorizes an operation to overthrow him, and he himself is ready to fight back.

"If they arrest the president, whom a significant part of my people love and respect, they will unleash the people's jaguar," stated Gustavo Petro.

The helicopter with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived at the New York Federal Court building, Monday morning.