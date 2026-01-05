BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Failed launch of the Igla MANPADS by Venezuelan military against American helicopters during a battle at the Fuerte Tiuna base during Operation "Absolute Resolve"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1343 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
73 views • 3 days ago

The moment of a failed launch of the Igla MANPADS by Venezuelan military against American helicopters during a battle at the Fuerte Tiuna base during Operation "Absolute Resolve".

Adding:

Trump stated that the elections in Venezuela will take place when the right moment comes for them. 

According to him, the United States is currently effectively governing the republic. Moreover, the US President added that American oil companies want to work in Venezuela.

Also, Trump declared that he does not believe in a drone attack on Putin's residence. When asked by the press why he had previously condemned Kiev for the attack, Donald replied that at that moment "he knew nothing and heard about it for the first time".

Adding:

Cuba announced the deaths of 32 of its fighters in Venezuela as a result of the American operation to kidnap Maduro.

More:

The President of Colombia is confident that the people will protect him if Trump authorizes an operation to overthrow him, and he himself is ready to fight back.

"If they arrest the president, whom a significant part of my people love and respect, they will unleash the people's jaguar," stated Gustavo Petro.

Adding: 

The helicopter with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrived at the New York Federal Court building, Monday morning.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia&#8217;s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

U.S. invests $2.7B to end Russia’s monopoly on advanced nuclear fuel

Belle Carter
Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Constituent service or compromise? Explosive tape puts AG at center of historic fraud scandal

Willow Tohi
A strategic fairway: CCP-linked businessman owns land bordering U.S. nuclear command

A strategic fairway: CCP-linked businessman owns land bordering U.S. nuclear command

Willow Tohi
Trump announces fraud investigation targeting California

Trump announces fraud investigation targeting California

Laura Harris
U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro&#8217;s capture with Trump&#8217;s &#8220;Donroe Doctrine&#8221;

U.S. signals expanded power in Western Hemisphere after Maduro’s capture with Trump’s “Donroe Doctrine”

Laura Harris
Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Russia condemns U.S. intervention in Venezuela, backs new interim leader

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy