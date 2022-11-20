Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Russian POWs in Makeevka Executed by Ukraine Soldiers
187 views
channel image
Marine1063
Published 8 days ago |

In this clip you can see the Russian service men surrendering and been made prisoner and then the same men in the same location laying dead on the spot.

The names of perpetrators of the brutal execution of Russian POWs became known as the killers did not even hide their faces, their names became known very quickly.

The perpetrators, allegedly responsible for the murder, are border guards Artur Bortnichuk and Nazar Mikhailovsky, graduates of the Ministry of Internal Affairs University in Kharkov. The wounded "Andrukha" most likely is Andrey Sokol.

It is worth noting these are not Nazis from the Azov battalion or the Right Sector, but ordinary AFU soldiers, who absolutely inhumanly and criminally gathered the prisoners and shot them point blank right on the spot.

Keywords
ukrainepowexecutedmakeevka

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket