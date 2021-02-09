States with mask mandates show MORE infections per day

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The article talking about this is here:
https://www.theblaze.com/amp/horowitz-comprehensive-analysis-of-50-states-shows-greater-spread-with-mask-mandates-2649585744
The study showing cloth masks INCREASE the risk of chronic respirator infections, viral infections and influenza-like illness is posted here:
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/5/4/e006577
and here:
https://bmjopen.bmj.com/content/bmjopen/5/4/e006577.full.pdf
The entire 8-minute video titled "Graham Hutchinson, ex-Senior Chief Biomedical Scientist, Public Health UK. 5th Nov 2020" is posted here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcVC4kgoJic
Source Fat News