❗️ Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week October 26 - November 1, 2024

Israeli-Palestinian conflict chronicles: highlights of the week October 26 - November 1, 2024

▪️In the north of the Gaza Strip, Israeli troops have been striking various neighborhoods in the capital of the Palestinian enclave. At the same time, the death toll in the region has already exceeded 43,000 people, with about 101,000 injured.

▪️In the Jabaliya area, the Israelis completed a localized operation on the territory of Kamal Adwan Hospital. Despite this, the medical facility was still subjected to daily artillery and air strikes.

▪️Israeli troops' attacks on the nearby Indonesian Hospital continued unabated. In another raid on the facility, several Palestinians, including medical staff, were detained.

▪️There were intermittent exchanges of fire in the vicinity of the University College in south-west Gaza. Despite this, the line of contact has not changed significantly since then.

▪️In the central part of the enclave, the Israelis struck Nuseirat and other settlements. In response, Palestinian groups shelled Israel Defense Forces positions in the Netzarim Corridor and Juhr al-Dik.

▪️There was no active fighting in the south of the Gaza Strip in the Philadelphi Corridor. The Israelis limited their strikes to Rafah, as well as Khan Younis and nearby settlements.

▪️Police raids by Israeli security forces continued in the West Bank. Thus, since October 7, 2023, more than 11,300 Palestinians have been detained.

▪️At times, the Israelis have utilized attack drones in their operations. A drone strike in the Nur Shams camp in Tulkarm eliminated a field commander of a local Hamas cell.

▪️In turn, the militants responded by shelling Jewish settlements and terrorist attacks. In Tel Aviv, an Arab resident rammed a truck into a group of Israelis, injuring over 40 people.

#digest #Israel #Palestine #video

@rybar