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Russia: Yesterday's attack on Locomotive - by a Ukrainian drone-kamikaze on a locomotive of a freight train in the area of the village Pantusov in the Bryansk region
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Yesterday's attack by a Ukrainian drone-kamikaze on a locomotive of a freight train in the area of the village Pantusov in the Bryansk region, 40 km from the border with Ukraine.

An reconnaissance drone was hovering over the attack site.

Also, this morning in Crimea, a diesel locomotive of the Moscow - Simferopol passenger train was attacked, as a result of which the driver was injured and his assistant died.

The situation with Ukrainian attacks on logistics and passenger traffic continues to worsen.

Adding, Armenia election results:

Pashinyan's party received 49.81% of the votes, according to preliminary data from the Armenian Central Election Commission after counting votes from all polling stations.

That means that Pashinyan's party failed to secure the 50% needed to form a government alone.

The "Strong Armenia" party gets 23.29%, the "Armenia" bloc - 9.94%, and the "Prosperous Armenia" political force - 4%.

More followed: 

The Central Election Commission of Armenia announced the results of the elections

The ruling party of Prime Minister Pashinyan "Civil Contract" got the most votes, and will get 61 mandates.

"Strong Armenia" will get 28 mandates.

The "Armenia" party bloc "Armenia" gets 11 mandates.

"Prosperous Armenia" secured 5 mandates.

There are 105 seats in the Armenian parliament. Pashinyan's party won in these elections, and he will remain the Prime Minister, with his party having the majority in the parliament. However, it doesn't look like the party got the supermajority necessary to govern and make constitutional changes alone because it failed to secure 50% of votes. 

And:  More than 600 reports of violations during the parliamentary elections in Armenia were registered by the Armenian Interior Ministry. 18 people were arrested.


Recorded:

➡️ 52 cases of repeated voting and 27 episodes of violating the secrecy of voting;
➡️ Nine attempts to hinder the exercise of electoral rights;
➡️Four episodes of bribery in elections;
➡️Two cases of obstruction of the electoral process;
➡️Episodes of carrying weapons at the polling station, hooliganism and physical assault.

The remaining 322 reports of violations are being checked.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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