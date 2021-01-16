X22 REPORT - DECLASS, MEMO Is Just The Beginning, Warning STORM AHEAD!

The [DS]/[CB] are now prepared to bring the economy down, [JB] is now putting all the policies back into place where this will help people in the short run but in the long run kill businesses. The MSM is now reporting that it is very important to open up the economy. Clouds are now forming over DC, the Storm is coming, Trump just ordered the Declass of everything, either today or Monday. The [DS] is pushing FF events to change the news cycle. The Declass will just happen, the [DS] will be caught off guard, all three movies will be playing. The [DS] is doing exactly what Trump and team want them to do, bring in the NG, it is now being done in many states, the show is about to begin.