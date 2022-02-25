Servicemen Fill Grozny Square before Ukraine Deployment | See update in comments....

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Footage shows thousands of Chechen soldiers gathered in central Grozny before reportedly being sent to Ukraine.
UPDATE - Chechen paramilitary (known as Kadyrovites) have reportedly been mobilized and are preparing to depart for #Ukraine, according to the Russian news outlet Baza. ***It is worth noting that the current footage from the live camera outside the mosque in Grozny does not show this gathering. So the footage must be hours, days or weeks old.
However, there is indeed evidence that Chechen squads have been sent to fight in Ukraine.
In the video, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov can be heard “advising” Ukrainian President Zelensky ‘to call Vladimir Putin and apologize.’
The social media footage comes the day after Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov met with the head of the Russian Guard.